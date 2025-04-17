Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Rises By 51.2%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

Fusion Fuel Green stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 86,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.37.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

About Fusion Fuel Green

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.