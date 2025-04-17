Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Rises By 51.2%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Fusion Fuel Green stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 86,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.37.
