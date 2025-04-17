Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Up 10.6% – Still a Buy?

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 137.41 ($1.82). Approximately 3,111,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,322,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20 ($1.64).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 142 ($1.88) to GBX 151 ($2.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Halfords Group

Halfords Group Price Performance

About Halfords Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62.

(Get Free Report)

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.

Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.