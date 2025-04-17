Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Trading Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.
Auckland International Airport Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40.
Auckland International Airport Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Auckland International Airport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.72%.
Auckland International Airport Company Profile
Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.
