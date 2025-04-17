Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.11 and last traded at C$24.10. Approximately 22,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 18,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.08.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.08.

