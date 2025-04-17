Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 823,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 721,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 5.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GUSH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 94,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,294 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
