Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,670,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 57,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,337,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,226,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 245,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,678,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after buying an additional 77,548 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,494,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,094,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,649,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 9,641,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,643,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.1269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.50%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

