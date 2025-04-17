Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.5313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.60%.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

