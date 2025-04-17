Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Metallis Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Metallis Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,942. Metallis Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
