Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Metallis Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Metallis Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,942. Metallis Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Metallis Resources Company Profile

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

