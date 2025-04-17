Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells 29,444 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,424.24. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.3 %

Concentrix stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.33. 564,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Concentrix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Concentrix by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.