National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Director Sells $347,200.00 in Stock

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,507.20. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
National Beverage Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.51. 167,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,294. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.
Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
