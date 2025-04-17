National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Director Sells $347,200.00 in Stock

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,507.20. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.51. 167,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,294. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 12.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 29.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 307.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

