MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Buys $70,289.22 in Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 4,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $70,289.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,702,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,688,506.77. The trade was a 0.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

On Thursday, April 17th, Fund L.P. Forager purchased 11,172 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,741.04.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 82,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $268.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6,422.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCFT

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.