Insider Buying: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Buys 11,172 Shares of Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager bought 11,172 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,741.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,724,941 shares in the company, valued at $27,288,566.62. The trade was a 0.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Fund L.P. Forager acquired 4,658 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $70,289.22.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 82,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,483. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.34. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6,422.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upgraded MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

