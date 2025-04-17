Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells 4,499 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP David Linetsky sold 4,499 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $106,761.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,081.47. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, David Linetsky sold 3,944 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $94,064.40.

On Tuesday, March 18th, David Linetsky sold 39 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,051.05.

On Thursday, February 13th, David Linetsky sold 11,616 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $344,995.20.

On Friday, February 7th, David Linetsky sold 300 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $8,856.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, David Linetsky sold 720 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $21,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $14,840.00.

On Monday, January 27th, David Linetsky sold 11,685 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $321,103.80.

NYSE:PHR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 486,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.82. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Phreesia by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

