Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Murphy USA (MUSA)

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/11/2025 – Murphy USA is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Murphy USA was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/10/2025 – Murphy USA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2025 – Murphy USA was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/21/2025 – Murphy USA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2025 – Murphy USA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2025 – Murphy USA was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/11/2025 – Murphy USA is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $511.03. 134,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.04 and a 52 week high of $561.08.

Get Murphy USA Inc alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,476.19. This represents a 25.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,594 shares of company stock worth $1,695,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.