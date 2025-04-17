Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Baiju Bhatt Sells 223,072 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 223,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $9,199,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,270.12. This represents a 96.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Baiju Bhatt sold 47,023 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,180,456.51.

On Friday, March 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $9,658,644.88.

On Thursday, February 13th, Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $32,740,686.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,028,524.44.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $4,604,180.22.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,885,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,129,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after buying an additional 26,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,598,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $152,949,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

