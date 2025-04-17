Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2986 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 19.7% increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.64. 51,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,341. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

