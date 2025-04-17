Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. 396,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 224,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Radisson Mining Resources Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$114.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.07 and a beta of 1.78.

About Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

