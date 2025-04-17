Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 2,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
Armor Minerals Trading Down 7.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.48 million and a P/E ratio of -450.00. The company has a current ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 26.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07.
About Armor Minerals
Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
