Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 453.0 days.
Fluidra Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF remained flat at $21.57 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $27.40.
About Fluidra
