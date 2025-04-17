Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 453.0 days.

Fluidra Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF remained flat at $21.57 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

