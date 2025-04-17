easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

easyJet Stock Up 8.4 %

easyJet stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. easyJet has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

