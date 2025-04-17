Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,007 ($13.33) and last traded at GBX 1,021 ($13.51). 1,248,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,374,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,081 ($14.31).

A number of research firms recently commented on FRES. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 760 ($10.06) to GBX 805 ($10.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.65) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($11.12) to GBX 1,020 ($13.50) in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 824 ($10.91).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 868.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 737.67. The company has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

