Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 33,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,994. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

