United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

About United Security Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Security Bancshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Free Report ) by 1,292.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

