United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UBFO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.
United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
