FTC Solar (FTCI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI):
- 4/8/2025 – FTC Solar had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2025 – FTC Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2025 – FTC Solar was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 4/1/2025 – FTC Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $0.50 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
FTC Solar Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 11,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,840. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.25. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,048.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,194.44. This trade represents a 0.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.
