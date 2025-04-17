FTC Solar (FTCI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI):

4/8/2025 – FTC Solar had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – FTC Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – FTC Solar was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.

4/1/2025 – FTC Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $0.50 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FTC Solar Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 11,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,840. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.25. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.40.

Get FTC Solar Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,048.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,194.44. This trade represents a 0.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTC Solar stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FTCI Free Report ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of FTC Solar worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.