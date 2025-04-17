Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Short Interest Up 67.5% in March

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pineapple Financial in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Pineapple Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pineapple Financial

Pineapple Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

About Pineapple Financial

PAPL stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pineapple Financial has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.49.

(Get Free Report)

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.