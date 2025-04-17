Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Short Interest Up 67.5% in March

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pineapple Financial in a research report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Pineapple Financial
Pineapple Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
About Pineapple Financial
Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pineapple Financial
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.