Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 244843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.