MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Short Interest Up 68.3% in March

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MFICL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.29. 3,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,232. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $25.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

