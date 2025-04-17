HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,100 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 386,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
HF Foods Group Stock Down 1.5 %
HFFG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,453. HF Foods Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.73 million, a P/E ratio of -130.67 and a beta of 0.46.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.86 million. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Foods Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
