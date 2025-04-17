Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.030-7.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.9 billion. Netflix also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.40 on Thursday, reaching $973.03. 7,797,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $956.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $888.16. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.63.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netflix stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

