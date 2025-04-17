Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Unloaded Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Ford Motor stock on March 10th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/7/2025.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.4 %

F stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. 129,129,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,421,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,990 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 330,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 34,472 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

