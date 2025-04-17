Consolidated Edison, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.94. 2,054,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,150. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Edison stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

