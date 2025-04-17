United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 3488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BNP Paribas cut United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on United Internet
United Internet Stock Performance
About United Internet
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Internet
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.