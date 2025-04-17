United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 3488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,150,000.00 and a beta of 0.61.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

