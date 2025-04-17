Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ICU Medical (ICUI)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/16/2025 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2025 – ICU Medical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/4/2025 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2025 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2025 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2025 – ICU Medical was given a new $97.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James.

3/12/2025 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $205.00.

3/10/2025 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ ICUI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.67. 205,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.33. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $859,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 27.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 51,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 122,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

