Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.20 and last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 47360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HVRRY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hannover Rück to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HVRRY

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.7 %

Hannover Rück Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.52.

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.