Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.48 and last traded at $146.48, with a volume of 63478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.98.

Diginex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11.

Diginex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.