CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the March 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 19.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CervoMed by 323.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CervoMed in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CervoMed by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CervoMed by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CervoMed from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Chardan Capital raised shares of CervoMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on CervoMed from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:CRVO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 336,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.21. CervoMed has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 44.11% and a negative net margin of 118.68%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

