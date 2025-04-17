Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Connect Biopharma by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Connect Biopharma Trading Down 10.9 %

NASDAQ CNTB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 103,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

