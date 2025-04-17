Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the March 15th total of 92,900 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Cingulate Stock Up 1.4 %

Cingulate stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.24. 61,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,674. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.87. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cingulate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CING. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cingulate by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cingulate during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 50,000.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

