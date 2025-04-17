Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Issues Earnings Results

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ames National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.05%.

Ames National Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ATLO traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 11,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.46. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

