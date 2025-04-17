Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.91 and last traded at $180.53, with a volume of 757655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

