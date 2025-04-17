Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Up 10.6% – Time to Buy?

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 137.41 ($1.82). Approximately 3,111,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,322,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20 ($1.64).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Halfords Group from GBX 142 ($1.88) to GBX 151 ($2.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £307.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.98.

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.

Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

