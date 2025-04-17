Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,681,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 485,407 shares.The stock last traded at $20.29 and had previously closed at $20.24.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
