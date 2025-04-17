Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,681,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 485,407 shares.The stock last traded at $20.29 and had previously closed at $20.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 407,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

