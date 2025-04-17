Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.38. 360,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 615,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $683.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 78,066 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

