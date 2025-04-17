Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Trading 4.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.58 and last traded at C$9.46. Approximately 232,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 538,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.84.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -10.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Paul John Ladouceur acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,233.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,200 shares of company stock worth $69,129 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

