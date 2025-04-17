Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Unloaded Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Ford Motor stock on March 3rd.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.4 %

F traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 129,129,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,421,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,096,000 after buying an additional 7,723,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

