Rep. Tim Moore Acquires Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Ford Motor stock on March 5th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. 129,129,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,421,333. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $251,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,990 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 330,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 34,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

