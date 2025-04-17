Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Down 36.1% in March

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SBS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $18.95.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 61,874 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 651,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 36.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBS

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.