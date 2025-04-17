Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Suzano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Suzano alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUZ

Suzano Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Suzano

Shares of SUZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 1,006,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 45,596.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,624,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,795,000 after buying an additional 4,613,917 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,680,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,016 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 17,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,278,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Suzano by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,130,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 1,540,864 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Suzano by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,029,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 883,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Suzano

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.