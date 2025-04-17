Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Down 35.0% in March

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FUPBY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. 8,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fuchs has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Fuchs had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $930.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.59 million. Research analysts expect that Fuchs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DZ Bank cut Fuchs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

