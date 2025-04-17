Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Today – April 17th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, and Best Buy are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in developing, manufacturing, or distributing virtual reality technology and related content. These stocks often include businesses focused on VR headsets, software, and immersive applications across various industries such as gaming, entertainment, education, and healthcare. Investors are attracted to these stocks due to the potential for rapid growth as virtual reality continues to expand and reshape digital experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded up $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $505.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,275,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $616.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 5,018,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,339,143. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.69 and a beta of -0.44. GameStop has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.11. 1,746,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71.

